A man was taken to a local hospital Thursday after being shot at the Gateway Town Center, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

Police said the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m., in the 5600 block of Norwood Ave.

At the scene, police found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Investigators believe a small red car was driven by the suspect in the shooting. At this time, there is no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500.