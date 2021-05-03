Arrest made in shooting outside Westside Gentleman's Club in Jacksonville

Police say a man was located with a gunshot wound to the arm and taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting outside a Westside Gentleman's Club on Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Chelsea Hudnell, 26, was charged with one count of attempted murder

Shortly after midnight, officers responded to the Cocktails Show Bar & Lounge located in the 1500 block of Lane Avenue South in reference to a person shot in the parking lot.

The arrest report states that upon arrival, a man was located with a gunshot wound to the arm and taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting took place outside in the parking lot.

According to the arrest report, Hudnell is the victim’s cousin and the two had earlier been involved in a dispute of some kind involving Hudnell's mother.