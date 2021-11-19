x
Update: Woman dead after domestic related shooting on Jacksonville's Westside

Police say the incident took place in the 600 block of Autrey Avenue South in the Sweetwater neighborhood.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One woman is dead after a domestic dispute led to a shooting on the Westside Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Autrey Avenue South in the Sweetwater neighborhood. When they arrived, they located a woman with a gunshot wound.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the woman dead. She was not identified, but police say she was in her 30s.

Police say they believe a domestic dispute inside the home led to the shooting, and that a total of four people were home at the time.

Those individuals are current being questioned, JSO says. Police do not believe there are any outstanding suspects, and they have identified a person of interest.

