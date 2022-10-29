One dead in shooting on Golfbrook Drive on Jacksonville's Northside

The man was in his late teens or early 20s, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his late teens or early 20s is dead after a shooting on Jacksonville's Northside Saturday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Golfbrook Drive around 7:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a man shot, and the victim was taken to the hospital by the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to JSO.