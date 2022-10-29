One dead in shooting on Golfbrook Drive on Jacksonville's Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his late teens or early 20s is dead after a shooting on Jacksonville's Northside Saturday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.
The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Golfbrook Drive around 7:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a man shot, and the victim was taken to the hospital by the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to JSO.
JSO is interviewing multiple witnesses to the crime.
Homicide detectives, crime scene detectives and the State Attorney’s Office are currently investigating.