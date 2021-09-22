Police said a group of students was waiting at the bus stop when someone drove by and fired shots into the group. One teenager did not survive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police have confirmed that a teenager was killed and two others were injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning in the Russell neighborhood.

According to LMPD's preliminary investigation, a group of students was waiting at the bus stop at W.J. Hodge and Chestnut Street around 6:30 a.m. when someone drove by and fired shots into the group.

Major Shannon Lauder with LMPD said two male students were shot and taken to the hospital. One of them did not survive. The other is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A third student was also hurt during the incident and declined medical treatment.

Renee Murphy with Jefferson County Public Schools said the bus that arrived at that stop was headed to Eastern High School, but could not provide further information about the identities of the students involved.

"All of our hearts are breaking right now," Murphy said at the scene.

LMPD is urging the public to provide any information related to this incident, including possible video footage from security cameras. If you have any information, you are urged to contact police anonymously at 574-LMPD (5673).

“I had to hold the wound of a little boy and tell him he was going to be OK.” Neighbors enraged over the number of shootings affecting our kids. This one at a bus stop. One student telling me, it’s not a good day to have anxiety. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/yvvEHCX9jO — Brooke Hasch (@WHAS11Hasch) September 22, 2021

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, LMPD Chief Erika Shields, JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio and the Chief of Community Building Vincent James are planning to hold a press conference later this morning to discuss the incident.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.