Glynn County police investigate after shooting leaves one juvenile injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one juvenile injured, early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:33 a.m. officers responded to the 3700 block of Burroughs Avenue after they heard gunshots. Law enforcement found a juvenile with an injury to the head in a car.

The victim was taken to the Georgia Southeast Health System-Brunswick to receive treatment for their injuries. The head wound was non-life threatening and they were soon released, according to a statement from GCPD.

The identity if the victim has not been released. The exact age of the minor has not been disclosed.

There are no known suspects at this time, according to officials.