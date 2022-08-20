x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police: Fatal shooting after Jacksonville man walks in front of a car

Police said a man was shot in the street near Arlington after he walked in front of a car. He later died.

More Videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver shot a man in the street after he walked in front of his car in the 2900 block of Justina Road Sunday afternoon, police said

The man cut the car off, causing it to stop, and a "verbal exchange" began between him and the driver, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers found the man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver remained on scene for police and is currently speaking with homicide detectives, police said.

    

Related Articles



Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out