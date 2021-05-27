Shooting investigation underway in West Jacksonville

JSO said the shooting happened at 900 Huron St. sometime before 9:15.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the West Jacksonville area Thursday night.

JSO said the shooting happened at 900 Huron St. Officers were called to the area around 8 p.m. for reports of a person shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Detectives are conducting interviews and canvasses of the area. No suspect information is available at this time, JSO said.