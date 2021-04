The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened on Plantation Bay Drive, which is a residential area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Southwest Jacksonville Thursday morning.

Police said it happened at 7735 Plantation Bay Dr., which is in an apartment complex. A man who lives across the street tells First Coast News his daughter witnessed the shooting.

JSO is set to give more information about the shooting investigation in a news briefing at 10:45 a.m.