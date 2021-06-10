Shooting investigation shuts down I-295 NB at Roosevelt Boulevard

Drivers in the area will have to exit on Roosevelt Boulevard and reenter onto I-295 northbound from Roosevelt, JSO said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on I-295 northbound, just south of Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police were called to the area for reports of a person shot around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found two occupants of two separate vehicles were shooting at each other while traveling north on the interstate, JSO said.

One man who was engaged in the gunfire was struck by bullets during the exchange and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, JSO said. A vehicle that was not involved in the shooting was also struck by stray bullets, but no one in that vehicle was hit.

The other vehicle involved in the shooting fled the scene, according to JSO. Police are working with Florida Highway Patrol to determine whether the Florida Department of Transportation cameras in the area showed anything.

JSO's Violent Crimes detectives are handling the investigation. There is no known continued threat to the community, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or with any information is asked to call JSO's non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.