Shooting in North Mandarin sends 2 to hospital

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says police were called to Price Park Drive around 2:15 a.m. Monday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men are expected to recover after a shooting early Monday morning in the North Mandarin area.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said police were called to the 9600 block of Price Park Drive, for reports that two people had been shot.

When police arrived, officers found a man in his early 20s with a gunshot wound. Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department crews took the victim to the hospital to be treated.

A second victim, also in his 20s, who lives at the address where the shooting happened, took himself to the hospital for treatment, police said. Both victims were in non-life-threatening condition, according to police.