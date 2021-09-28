JSO responding to shooting in Murray Hill area

The scene is still active, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting Tuesday evening in the Murray Hill area.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Cassat Avenue and Lenox Avenue, just south of I-10, according to the JSO.

It is unclear how many victims were shot or the conditions of the person(s) shot. The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department told First Coast News that a call for a crew was canceled before they arrived on the scene.

