JSO: Three recovering after shooting in Jacksonville on Christmas Eve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people are recovering Saturday morning after an early morning shooting just outside the Springfield area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Around 2 a.m., officers say they responded to a report of a person shot in the 100 block of 11th St. W. Upon arrival, officers located a woman with a single gunshot wound to the rear of her upper leg.
JSO says a short time later, another victim walked into a local hospital. The woman had a single gunshot wound to her lower leg.
Over an hour later, police say yet another victim walked into a local hospital. The man had a single gunshot wound to his lower leg.
Police say all the victims have non-life-threatening injuries.
Violent Crimes Unit detectives and Crime Scene detectives responded to conduct further investigation and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the non-emergency number or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.