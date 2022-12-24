JSO: Three recovering after shooting in Jacksonville on Christmas Eve

Police say all the victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people are recovering Saturday morning after an early morning shooting just outside the Springfield area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.



Around 2 a.m., officers say they responded to a report of a person shot in the 100 block of 11th St. W. Upon arrival, officers located a woman with a single gunshot wound to the rear of her upper leg.

JSO says a short time later, another victim walked into a local hospital. The woman had a single gunshot wound to her lower leg.

Over an hour later, police say yet another victim walked into a local hospital. The man had a single gunshot wound to his lower leg.