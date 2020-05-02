JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Kim Varner saw a lot of crime during his time as a Jacksonville Sheriff's narcotics detective. He also helped the homicide division with numerous cases and lost his son in a shooting in 2015.

But more recently, he says homicides have become commonplace throughout Duval County.

"When you hear about a shooting, it's just another shooting," he said. "You walk right on past and think someone got shot."

It's that mindset Varner says has become acceptable on the First Coast.

"Neighborhoods have got to go back to the old school -- when it took a village to raise a child," he said. "We have to go back to the village theory."

Varner was part of Cure Violence when it started last year, a city program to reduce crime in Jacksonville. He believes the program is working, but it needs more support and more people who are willing to get off the couch and walk their streets.

"All it is is walking up to a guy and saying, 'I don't care about you hustling. Whatever you are doing, just stop killing each other. Let's put these guns down and stop killing each other,'" he told First Coast News.

Varner began neighborhood walks before Cure Violence began following the death of his son Desi. He now mentors children and young adults like Alfonzo Davis.

Desi Varner, 25, was shot and killed in 2015. His father, Kim Varner, worked at JSO.

WTLV

"I don't want to be at the wrong place at the wrong time and end up becoming a victim," Davis said.

Varner is also urging companies to hire at-risk youth, offering them a job to help keep them off the streets and away from a bad crowd.

"I found if you give them a job and give them something to do, they want to work and they don't want to be looking over their shoulders," Varner said.

FIRST COAST NEWS HOMICIDE TRACKER