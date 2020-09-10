Reports: Shooting at Ribault High School, appears to be accidental

One person is in custody and another has been injured with non-life threating injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A firearm discharged on Ribault High School Friday, resulting in one student being shot in the arm and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the principal, the student who brought the firearm onto campus is in custody.

District 4 School Board Member Darryl Willie said he was notified of a shooting connected to Ribault, which is in his district. Willie said they believe "it wasn’t a fight. Apparently the gun went off on accident."

At this time, it isn't known why the student brought the gun to school. The incident is currently under investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and DCPS police.

In a statement to parents, Principal Gregory Bostic said starting next week, students will be screened via metal detectors.

"Because of this incident we will need to implement enhanced security protocols going forward. This will include mandatory screening of all students using metal detectors beginning on Monday," Bostic said. "I’m disappointed to end a great week on this note, but I wanted to make sure you are informed. Please remind your students that firearms or weapons of any type are not permitted at school."