Update: Arrest made after shooting at Lakewood area McDonald's

A man has been charged after a shooting at an Arlington-area McDonald's last Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Jonah Equakun, 19, was charged with carrying a concealed firearm in relation to the incident.
Around 9:41 p.m., JSO says marked patrol units responded to the McDonald's located at 3750 University Blvd. W in reference to a person shot.
Upon arrival, JSO found a man in his mid to late thirties suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This investigation is being investigated by the Violent Crimes Unit.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office via:
• The JSO non-emergency number: (904) 630-0500;
• The JSO crime tips email address: jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org
• The Crime Stoppers hotline: 1-866-845-TIPS