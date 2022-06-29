Update: Arrest made after shooting at Lakewood area McDonald's

Upon arrival, JSO found a man in his mid to late thirties suffering from a gunshot wound.

A man has been charged after a shooting at an Arlington-area McDonald's last Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Jonah Equakun, 19, was charged with carrying a concealed firearm in relation to the incident.

Around 9:41 p.m., JSO says marked patrol units responded to the McDonald's located at 3750 University Blvd. W in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival, JSO found a man in his mid to late thirties suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This investigation is being investigated by the Violent Crimes Unit.