Police: One dead, four injured at outdoor basketball courts at Florida A&M University

An adult male was shot dead, police said. The other victims included one juvenile male and three adult men.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — An adult man was killed and four male victims, including a juvenile, were injured in a shooting at the outdoor basketball courts at Florida A&M University, the Tallahassee Police Department said Sunday evening.

The basketball courts are located in the 2100 block of Wahnish Way.

Police said that there is not a threat to the public and that the investigation is ongoing.