Police: One dead, four injured at outdoor basketball courts at Florida A&M University

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — An adult man was killed and four male victims, including a juvenile, were injured in a shooting at the outdoor basketball courts at Florida A&M University, the Tallahassee Police Department said Sunday evening.
The basketball courts are located in the 2100 block of Wahnish Way.
Police said that there is not a threat to the public and that the investigation is ongoing.
FAMU students were given a shelter in place notice Sunday evening, but it has since been lifted, Tallahassee station WTXL reported.