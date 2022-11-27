x
Police: One dead, four injured at outdoor basketball courts at Florida A&M University

An adult male was shot dead, police said. The other victims included one juvenile male and three adult men.
Credit: FAMU
Florida A&M Campus. The basketball courts where police say this incident took place are not pictured here.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — An adult man was killed and four male victims, including a juvenile, were injured in a shooting at the outdoor basketball courts at Florida A&M University, the Tallahassee Police Department said Sunday evening.

The basketball courts are located in the 2100 block of Wahnish Way.

Police said that there is not a threat to the public and that the investigation is ongoing.

FAMU students were given a shelter in place notice Sunday evening, but it has since been lifted, Tallahassee station WTXL reported.

