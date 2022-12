A man was found dead in the University Plaza apartment complex, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting inside an apartment at University Plaza near UF Health Jacksonville, police said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a call just after noon Sunday. The caller said they fired inside an apartment, according to police.

When police arrived they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.