Shooter in Jacksonville Dollar General mass shooting was a former Flagler student

Flagler College President John A. Delaney sent a statement to students, saying that Ryan Christopher Palmeter attended Flagler in 2021 but withdrew in 2020.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — In an email to students Sunday, Flagler College President John A. Delaney said the shooter in the racially-motivated mass shooting in Jacksonville was a former student at the university.

According to Delaney, Ryan Christopher Palmeter, identified as the shooter on Sunday, was enrolled in fall 2020. He withdrew in spring of 2021.

Delaney denounced the crime, writing, "This is a tragedy on many levels, not the least of which is the hate crime motivation of the gunman. This crime does not represent American values, nor the values and standards of our college."

He assured students, "Moving forward, we will ensure that our campus remains a safe and welcoming place for all. We will continue to foster a culture that actively rejects racism, discrimination, and violence. We will continue to invest in education and dialogue that promote understanding and empathy."

Who was the Jacksonville Dollar General shooter?

The shooter has been identified as 21-year-old Ryan Christopher Palmeter, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announced at 1:15 p.m. during a press conference on Sunday.

How did the shooter die?

The gunman died by suicide, according to Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters.

What weapons did the Jacksonville Dollar General shooter use?

The shooter used a Glock handgun an "AR-15 style rifle", according to the sheriff.

The guns were not his parents' guns, the sheriff said.

It's unknown how the shooter obtained the guns.

What was the shooter's background?

The shooter is believed to have lived in Clay County, Florida, with his parents in Orange Park.

In 2016, he was involved in a domestic call with his brother that resulted in no arrests, Waters said during a press conference on Sunday.

In 2017, he was involved in a Baker Act, which is a "Florida law that enables families and loved ones to provide emergency mental health services and temporary detention for people who are impaired because of their mental illness, and who are unable to determine their needs for treatment."

Who were the victims in the shooting?