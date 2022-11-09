JSO: Shootout on the Westside leaves one dead, 'major safety concern'

The scene was still active late Sunday night. Police say a victim was dropped at the hospital, where he later died.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A heavy police presence spanning several blocks near the 1200 block of Labelle Street on Jacksonville's Westside developed after witnesses told police there was a "shoot out involving multiple people."

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reports of multiple gunshots heard, officials said.

A man believed to have been shot in this incident was dropped off at UF Health and walked in to the emergency room. He later died, police said.

The police searched several buildings nearby but were unable to find the shooter.

Witnesses say several individuals were outside, but they do not know how many were shooting. Police found casings throughout the surrounding blocks and were continuing to process evidence Sunday night.

Officials said the area sees random gunfire at times and they aren't sure if all of the casings are from Sunday's incident.

Police hope that there are witnesses who may have taken cell phone video.

If anyone has seen any damage to a vehicle or stray bullets, JSO is asking that they call Crimestoppers at (904) 398-3775.

"It's a major safety concern, and that's why we ask for their assistance," JSO Sheriff Rudlaff said.