YULEE, Fla. — Four people are in custody after deputies say a robbery turned to a shooting at an arcade in Yulee Sunday evening.

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office told First Coast News four suspects tried to rob The Tracks Arcade on State Road 200 just west of U.S. 17. A security guard intervened and shot one of the suspects in the arm and buttock, according to the sheriff's office. All four suspects then got in a car and sped off but were later caught by deputies on Interstate-95 and SR-200.

No other injuries were reported and the injured suspect is expected to be OK.

The incident is still under investigation.