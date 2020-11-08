Police say the man has a tattoo on his throat and chest that says "PAIN."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information about a man who they say is wanted for lewd battery.

Tablount Luvar Cottingham, 21, is known to hang out in the areas of West 45th Street and Moncrief Road, Wilson Boulevard and Lane Avenue, and Melvin and Ricker Roads. He has a prominent throat and chest tattoo that says “PAIN” and several tattoos on his arms.