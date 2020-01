The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a person of interest in an Oakleaf burglary.

Deputies say the pictured man may have information related to a burglary that was committed in the Oakleaf area. They are asking the community to use caution and not approach him.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Detective Cecil Jett at cjjett@claysheriff.com or 904-529-6725 or 904-264-6512.