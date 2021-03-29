Sheriff says Keystone Heights man was making DMT, explosives in a lab on his property

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office worked with the DEA and Homeland Security to arrest a 40-year-old Keystone Heights man accused of running a psychedelic drug lab.

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — Children were found on a property with an alleged drug lab in Keystone Heights, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Michael Clifford, age 40, is facing felony and misdemeanor charges after investigators say they shut down a DMT lab at his residence 10 days ago.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest alongside agents with Homeland Security Investigations and the DEA.

Sheriff Michelle Cook says the investigation started after Homeland Security seized two packages from Lima, Peru, set to be delivered to Clifford’s address containing Mescaline, a hallucinogen.

Neighbors in the Deer Springs area say they didn’t suspect any drug activity at the home. Angelina Walker only recalls one interaction with Clifford.

“We were looking for a package maybe placed somewhere else since it's happened before. And it was just weird because most people come from the front of the house, he came from the back … it was weird,” Walker said.

Dimethyltryptamine, more commonly known as DMT, was seized from Clifford’s property.

When agents searched Clifford’s property, a DMT lab was discovered in a shed along with other chemicals used to create psychedelic drugs. Five guns, 2,000 rounds of ammunition and chemicals used to build homemade hand grenades were also found on the property.

“[The material was] steel cylinders, he had the wicks, gunpowder, it was all material that he was preparing to make explosive devices,” said DEA Assistant Special Agent In Charge Mike Dubet.

Cook says she was grateful none of the investigators were hurt.

“Any time you walk into a clandestine lab making drugs and explosives, there’s a danger,” Cook said.

Cook says she is not sure if Clifford had an intent to use the explosives. Agents are also investigating if he sold any of the drugs he was making.

Neighbors like Walker say the area is typically quiet with no drug activity.

“After hearing there were guns, I mean, I have a child, so that’s scary,” Walker said.

Clifford’s charges include cultivation of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession and/or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of over 20 grams of marijuana.