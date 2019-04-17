ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Florida — Court documents reveal new insight into the embezzlement case that landed the Chief Financial Officer of the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office in jail.

Last fall, Raye Brutnell, who runs the finance department was arrested and charged with stealing more than $700,000 from the sheriff's office.

The case, which led to the alleged corruption of Brutnell, hinges on what two of her subordinates uncovered at work.

First Coast News looked into transcripts of investigative interviews conducted by investigators from Polk County.

In the fall of 2018, Melissa Farris in the finance department noticed something wasn't right with a particular transaction with Bank of America, the sheriff's office, and her boss, CFO Raye Brutnell. Bothered by it, Farris confided in her colleague Yvonne Griffin, who also works in the finance department.

Griffin told investigators she'd approach her boss about some of their office's payments to vendors because she and other employees didn't know who the vendors were.

Griffin told investigators, "I went to Raye, and I just got the whole, 'you know, it's okay to pay, Sheriff said, let's, let's do it, so do it.' And then we always took the checks back to her."

The two women started researching four supposed vendors who were getting checks from the sheriff's office and who also had similar or slightly altered names and addresses to that of Brutnell's family members.

Farris told investigators, "I searched on Google, 'Ralph Tainer,' and there was no Ralph Tainer that came up. I did the same with Charles Presty. No one by that name came up."

Police reports say Brutnell was having the sheriff's office write a check to names she made up and then deposited the money into her own accounts.

The two women finally got the courage to tell the sheriff.

Farris told investigators, "we were so very much nervous" when she and Griffin went to Shoar.

Sheriff Shoar told investigators he and the entire staff had trusted Brutnell. Upon hearing from Farris and Griffin, he invited an outside agency, the Polk County Sheriff's Office, to investigate.

The sheriff also said that the same night he learned about concerns regarding Brutnell, she invited him to her house and she admitted to the fraud. He told investigators. "Yeah, she told me it was all bogus."

The sheriff also praised Farris and Griffin, saying, "I know they loved and adored Raye as a boss and as a friend," and "I don't know how long they suffered", and "I just thank God that those two young ladies had the moral courage to come tell me."

Even though the sheriff says Brutnell admitted to stealing from the sheriff's office, she is pleading not guilty.

Her case has not yet gone to trial.

The sheriff told media in December that previous audits had not revealed any theft. A sheriff's spokesperson said Tuesday that another independent forensic audit is underway.