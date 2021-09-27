Sheriff to give update on statewide manhunt for Patrick McDowell, accused of killing Florida deputy

Authorities believe McDowell, a 35-year-old former Marine from Jacksonville, is on the run and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Nassau County Sheriff is expected to give an update Monday regarding the manhunt for Patrick McDowell, the man accused of shooting a Nassau County deputy Friday morning.

Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, was shot twice during a traffic stop in the pre-dawn hours of Friday. He died Sunday afternoon from his injuries.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper will speak at 3:30 p.m. at Callahan Baptist Church near the intersection of US 301. You can watch that live here.

Authorities believe McDowell, a 35-year-old former Marine from Jacksonville, is responsible for shooting Moyers. He is still on the run and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

A procession for Moyers will take place Monday night as his body is taken from the Duval County Medical Examiner's Office to Oxley-Heard Funeral Director's near Amelia Island.

Nassau County Sheriff's Office shared the route being taken on Twitter and asked people to "please line the route where you can". First Coast News will be live-streaming this procession starting at 6 p.m.

Tonight's procession for Deputy Moyers starts at the medical examiners office in Jax on 8th St. to Myrtle Ave. turning left on US-1 toward Callahan, right on SR-200 into Fernandina then right on Atlantic Ave to Oxley-Heard. It starts at 6 p.m. Please line the route where you can. pic.twitter.com/jsOstmmZ4j — Nassau County SO (@NCSO_FL) September 27, 2021

On Sunday evening, the sheriff's office sent out the following message to residents. “Tomorrow around 6 a.m. there will be a heavy police presence in the Sandy Ford Road at US-301 area of Callahan. You may see about 200 vehicles and deputies in the area. Do not be alarmed. We are collecting evidence. We don’t know how long this will take. Thank you for your patience.”

First Coast Crime Stoppers is offering a $50,500 reward for any information that leads to McDowell's arrest. You can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS.