Sheriff asking for information regarding rash of violent shootings in Baker County

In one instance, deputies say a pregnant female was shot in the abdomen and "was fortunate to only suffer minor injuries..."

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Baker County Sheriff Rhoden is reaching out to the community for any information regarding a rash of violent shootings in the county.

In a Facebook post, Rhoden says there were four recently reported shootings at different residences in the area. He says one took place on Wednesday night at a residence in Sanderson after a physical altercation between two individuals. This residence is the location of two of the four shootings.

Rhoden says no one was injured during this incident and one arrest was made.

In another instance, Rhoden says a pregnant female was shot in the abdomen and "was fortunate to only suffer minor injuries and her unborn child was unharmed."

He says detectives are still investigating the shootings to determine if they are related, but they believe that at least three of these incidents are connected.

The Sheriff's Office says one hurdle detectives are facing is the lack of cooperation from victims and witnesses. Rhoden is urging anyone with information about these shootings to come forward, cooperate, and assist detectives in taking these criminals off the streets before someone else is hurt or killed.