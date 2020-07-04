A dispute over $180 led to the death of 5-year-old Keairra Attison after she was shot in the head from being caught in crossfire on the Northside, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said on Tuesday.

On Monday around 4 p.m. at 10300 block of Monaco Drive, four individuals got into an altercation, which escalated in gunfire. Bullets struck a nearby vehicle where Attison and her family were sitting. Attison was struck in the head and transported to the hospital in critical condition. Her 4-year-old sibling was minorly injured from debris.

Attison's death was confirmed Tuesday morning.

"We lost a child's life over $180," Williams said. "We have a family grieving because of $180."

Williams said Attison and her family inside the vehicle had no involvement in the incident.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was able to identify two suspects in the case: 31-year-old Jonathan David Hall and Tom Everett Jr.

Arrest warrants were issued for both. Hall is facing aggravated battery charges, but those charges are expected to be upgraded based on the 5-year-old's death. Everett faces second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges, Williams said.

The other two individuals, who Williams described as persons of interest, remain unknown. Williams is asking the community to help identify and search for them.

"Anyone who helps these individuals, I promise you we will work hard to work a case against you and prosecute you as well," he said.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson joined the news conference Tuesday. "Violence in this city and children caught in the fire is too frequent for us," she added.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS. You are eligible for a cash reward and can remain anonymous.