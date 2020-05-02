Shell casings, a blood trail, and a gold bracelet was found by police after multiple bullets struck an elementary school in Jacksonville Monday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

All students and staff were declared safe and uninjured.

JSO said officers got a call just before 5:30 p.m. that a person was shot at Hamilton Circle and Cleveland Road. Once at the scene, JSO found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

According to a police report, the incident occurred near the trash dumpsters and they found shell casings, blood trail, a cell phone, and a gold bracelet on a nearby fence.

RELATED: Students, faculty safe after gunfire strikes George Washington Carver Elementary in Jacksonville

A witness was outside near her car in the parking lot and saw four young men near the dumpsters of the school, according to a JSO report. She stated that she turned around and began walking towards the school when she heard gunfire and started running. She told police she heard someone say they were shot in the leg.

Another witness was inside the main office of the school when she heard anywhere between 8 to 10 gunshots, according to a police report. She says she saw four men through the glass doors and one of them was limping in front of the school. She said the person attempted to get inside of the school but was denied access.

JSO says the shooting victim told police he and several others were walking near the school in the 2900 block of West 45th Street when they were approached by a silver Ford Fusion. Someone inside the Ford began shooting at the group and the group fled to the school as the shooting continued, striking the victim.

The school's boiler room was hit by at least two to three bullets, according to JSO. A car parked at the school was also struck by gunfire, breaking its window.

The school was put under a code red lockdown and officers conducted a precautionary search. The lockdown was soon lifted and parents came to pick up their students. No one inside the school was hurt, JSO said.

JSO said investigators are still working to determine the motive behind the shooting.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.