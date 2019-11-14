LINDEN, Alabama — Brianna Williams’ uncle, Boyd Jackson, said he considers Brianna Williams the “daughter he never had.” Jackson said he and his wife raised her from age six to when she graduated from Linden High School. He said right after she graduated high school, she joined the military.

First Coast News spoke with Jackson in the home he said Brianna Williams grew up in.

According to Jackson, Brianna Williams' father wasn’t around and her mother wasn’t able to raise her at the time.

Jackson’s wife is Brianna Williams' mother’s sister.

He said he and his family are in complete shock regarding what has happened over the past week, and they can’t process everything. Jackson showed us pictures of Brianna Williams in a photo album from her growing up.

“We’re trying to figure out what’s going on," Jackson said. "Right now, there’s a lot of unanswered stuff and stuff we don’t understand. Eventually, hopefully, everything will hopefully come around to where we find out what’s going on and we’re just up in awe right now.”

First Coast News was in Linden Friday, and neighbors and community members told us that things like this investigation never happen in Linden. Several residents said it’s a small, close-knit town of fewer than 5,000 people.

Wednesday, community members and those who know Brianna Williams from Linden High School said she is incredibly smart, always was kind and they would never have expected anything like this.

“[She is] smart," Jackson said. "Always happy. Brianna did excellent in school. She didn’t get in trouble or anything. Never been in trouble about anything. Teachers, counselors, everybody loved her to death because she was just a leader.”

Employees at Linden High School confirmed Jackson’s sentiments. She graduated at the top of her class in 2010 and was homecoming queen in 2009. The school has her homecoming queen picture in hanging in the building the gym is located alongside the other homecoming queens from over the years.

“I’m trying to wrap my mind around it like anyone else would with this situation," Jackson said. "You don’t see that happening in your family. You don’t think I’d ever be sitting where I’m sitting right now.”

Jackson said when he found out his niece’s daughter, Taylor Williams, was missing, he tried to stay positive.

“I was like 'OK, she’s probably hiding in her room somewhere or in the house or something and she just panicked,’" he recalled. "I never thought it would get to this point. Never in a million years did I think we’d be sitting here talking about this.”

Jackson said the last time he talked to Brianna Williams was three years ago when she brought Taylor Williams to the home she grew up in. He said he doesn’t think she cut ties with his family. Instead, he blamed the lack of communication on her busy military work schedule.

Jackson said he has a message for Brianna Williams -- that her family is here to support her.

“If there’s something that’s going on, my wife and I and her other aunties, she has a family and we want to let her know we love her," he said. "Get that message out there."

Jackson said he also has a message for the community who he said may judge his family.

“Keep it in perspective and don’t rush to judgment," he said. "I would like people to see what happens and how things turn out. Just pray for us right now, because we’re trying to hold it together."

