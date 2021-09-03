'She kept looking back... almost to make sure she wasn’t being followed': Woman says missing NC teen knocked on her door

A woman who asked to remain anonymous told First Coast News that Ashlan actually knocked on her door in Jacksonville Saturday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two teens that were reported missing over the weekend, one of whom was from out of state, were located safe on Monday according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Ashlan Early, 12, was first reported missing in Welcome, NC by her family who she lives with on Friday night, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said she went on a walk just before dark and never returned home.

Shemo Tit, 15, of Jacksonville was reported missing around the same time. No additional information was given by police

The children were spotted together Saturday around 6:15 p.m. in the area of I-10 and Lane Avenue, JSO said.

A woman who asked to remain anonymous told First Coast News Ashlan actually knocked on her door in Jacksonville Saturday morning.

"While at our door she kept looking back to where she ran from, almost to make sure she wasn’t being followed or checking for someone," the woman said.

"I saw her and Shemo on the next street over walking back towards the direction she originally ran from. They appeared to be friends and she looked fine. They had just left a neighbor’s house so I thought she must’ve been looking for him."

The woman captured a photo of Ashlan on her security camera.

"My video time shows I came outside about two minutes after she first knocked and I started looking for her but she was gone."

Deputies did confiscate personal digital devices from Ashlan's home in North Carolina. Those devices tipped investigators that she had made it to Jacksonville.