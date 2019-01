GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A sexual battery was reported on the Northwest Campus of Santa Fe College in Gainesville Sunday night.

The college said a 19-year-old woman reported being attacked by a man between the ages of 25 and 35. The suspect was reportedly driving a dark, older model four-door sedan, according to the victim.

If you have any information about the case, call the Santa Fe College Police Department at 352-395-5519.