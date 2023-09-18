Sex offender named as person of interest after body of 18-year-old found partially burned in field

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office named 47-year-old John Bowen as a person of interest in the death of Coyoete Tuner, 18. Bowen is a registered sex offender.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office named 47-year-old John Bowen as a person of interest in the death of Coyoete Turner, 18, based on crime scene evidence and witness statements. Bowen is a registered sex offender.

Bowen is being held in the Columbia County Detention Facility on unrelated charges following violations stemming from his sex offender registration, according to CCSO.

On September 3, deputies found Turner's body in a field near SW Haltiwanger Road. Detectives released additional information Monday that Turner's body was partially burned, making initial identification efforts difficult.

"It is horrific to think that anyone is capable of these acts," said Sheriff Mark Hunter.

"Out thoughts and prayers remain with Coyoete's family and friends as they continue to endure this tragedy."

There is no evidence indicating Turner's immediate family are involved in the case, according to investigators.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Bowen's whereabouts on the night of Sep. 2 through Sep. 3 to contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office. Detectives say Bowen may have been driving a red Dodge Journey SUV.