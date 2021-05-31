Several adults hurt, some with life-threatening injuries, in Westside Jacksonville shooting overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Several people are recovering from gunshots Monday morning after an overnight shooting on Jacksonville's Westside.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says officers were called to the 1000 block of Pickettville Road, near Commonwealth Avenue, around 2:20 a.m., in reference to a shooting. While officers were investigating the shooting incident, several adult victims arrived at local hospitals with life-threatening and non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office says.
JSO is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
