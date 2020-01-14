A Jacksonville mother who plead guilty to aggravated manslaughter after police say she and her boyfriend abused her 5-year-old daughter to death last year, was expected to be sentenced Tuesday.

But it never happened.

Michelle Lynn Cannimore, 27, and her boyfriend, Jonte Dominique Harris were both charged with first-degree murder and child abuse over the death of Cannimore's 5-year-old daughter, Zykerria Robinson.

The Judge in the case delayed Cannimore's sentencing date to March 17, saying that the case would have to wait until after Harris' sentencing date.

Back in 2018, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office found a child unresponsive in the Oak Tree Apartments' home of Cannimore and Harris. Cannimore initially told police she found Zykerria face down in the tub, but later admitted the scenario was a lie, JSO said.

The homicide report details horrific conditions including Harris admitting he left the nonresponsive child lying on the couch for seven hours. Police say neither suspect called 911 until the following day. Medical examiners found four adult human bite marks on her body and multiple injuries from long-term physical abuse.

Zykerria died after being taken off life support on Oct. 19, 2018, according to a report from the Department of Children and Families.

Harris' next court date is on Jan. 16 at 9 a.m.