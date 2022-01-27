Sentencing held Thursday for convicted killer Kimberly Kessler for murder of Joleen Cummings

During her trial, Kimberly Kessler refused to participate in her trial and created multiple disruptions during her brief court appearances.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Convicted killer Kimberly Kessler is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday for the murder of 34-year-old Joleen Cummings.

Cummings was reported missing in May 2018 and her body has never been found. In December, Kessler was found guilty of her murder.

A mandatory sentence in a first-degree murder case where the death penalty isn’t sought.

First Coast News will livestream the sentencing starting at 1:30 p.m. You can watch live here.

Kessler's mental health has been an issue in the case from the beginning. After initially declaring her mentally incompetent to stand trial, the judge later said Kessler was capable of understanding the case against her.

She refused to participate in the trial, however, and created disruptions during her brief court appearances. She spent most of the trial in a separate room with a video link to the proceedings.

At one point, emaciated from self-starvation, Kessler sat in an anti-suicide smock staring at the camera during a hearing and screamed “f**k you” at the judge.

Jail officials also informed the court she’d regularly strip naked and spread feces on the window of her observation cell.