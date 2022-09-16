Watch: Sentencing continues Friday for Brianna Williams, mother who pleaded guilty to murdering toddler

Former Navy Petty Officer Brianna Williams has been in jail since November 2019, she pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of her 5-year-old daughter.

Sentencing for Brianna Williams, the mother of a dead 5-year-old, continues Friday after disturbing testimony was heard Thursday afternoon.

Williams is a former Navy Petty Officer First Class at NAS Jax who has been in jail since November 2019, originally charged with aggravated child abuse, lying to police and tampering with evidence in the death of her daughter, Taylor Rose Williams.

Williams pleaded guilty to second degree murder at her twentieth pretrial hearing in March.

Prosecutors contend that Williams tortured, maliciously punished or caged Taylor between the last time the girl was seen alive in April 2019 and when Brianna Williams reported her daughter missing in November of that year.

During Thursday's sentencing, evidence including carpet samples and photos of bones were put on display for the courtroom to see.

Officer Jay Livingston with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called as a witness. Livingston responded to Williams' call for missing child Nov. 6, 2019 and said it was "very unusual" that no one was outside the house waiting for him.

In cross-examination Livingston said Williams wasn't overly emotional, and it appeared "her tears were forced."

Day 2 in sentencing of Brianna Williams, the mother who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in her 5-year-old daughter's death, starting soon. Williams reported Taylor missing in November of 2019. Her remains were later found in a wooded area outside Williams' Alabama hometown pic.twitter.com/XPPOA1K35I — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) September 16, 2022

State says none of Taylor's friends/family wanted to take the stand to give victim impact statements "because her mother killed her and they’re stuck between a rock and a hard place ... they didn’t want to do that," but says family provided pictures/videos of Taylor. — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) September 16, 2022