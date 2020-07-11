Security video gives some details into police-involved shooting in Panama Park

A retired JSO officer saw the video and has some sense of the difficulty of what happened.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What happened Wednesday night on East 63rd Street in Jacksonville's Panama Park was captured on security camera video.

The video shows a black sedan was parked in the 500 block, between Bloxham Avenue and Northland Street. Inside appeared to be members of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's gang unit.

The video shows Justin Reed waling from behind his home, in a crouch position and armed with a rifle approaching the parked vehicle.

He tapped the vehicle with the rifle to get the occupants' attention. The video is silent so we don't know what was said, but shortly thereafter there is gunfire.

"He had that gun in ready position, all he had to do was come up shooting," said Kim Varner.

Varner, a retired JSO officer saw the video and has some sense of the difficulty of what happened.

"I've been in that position over a hundred times," he said.

He worked plainclothes detail in both vice and narcotics for 18 years. He understands the position of where your life is in danger.

Even though a JSO spokesperson said the men were not undercover, they were in an unmarked vehicle parked in an area where there is a gang problem.

"You have to keep your head on a swivel because in certain neighborhoods, you never know what is going to happen," said Varner.

Varner who said he has trained a number of officers on working plainclothes detail. He said he believes in identifying himself in most situations.

"If a guy walks up to me, depending on the nature of the investigation, I'm going to identify myself as a police office," said Varner.

Keisha Watson is Justin Reeds fiancée.

"The police did not identify themselves," said Watson. "They never did when he asked."

Varner said what happened is unfortunate. He said if Reed wanted to know why they were parked in front of his home, he should have stayed inside and call 911.

"It would have taken completely taken him out of the equation," he said

Varner said when he pointed the rifle at the car, the police officers had no choice but to respond as trained.

"At that point whether you are a citizen or police officer, it is time to stand your ground and protect yourself," said Varner.

Varner called the chain of events unfortunate and offered his condolences to the family.

He said police officers like everyone wants to go home at the end of their shift.