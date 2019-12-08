JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A security guard has been killed on the Westside after a robbery at the High Score Arcade on Monday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say that one male and one female broke into the arcade located at 950 Edgewood Ave N around 2 a.m. in an attempt to rob it.

Upon arrival, they found a security guard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released.

JSO says that the suspects fled the scene and that they still on the run. Police say that it's possible they could strike again but the community should not feel in danger.

This scene is just a block down the road from a school crossing and multiple elementary schools.

According to our media partners at the Florida Times-Union, this marks the 100th homicide of the year.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.