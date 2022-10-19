Exclusive: Second teacher at Chappell Schools allegedly molested children in his care, lawsuit claims

The new lawsuit names a second teacher and says Anthony Guadalupe continued working for more than a month after the school was shown screenshots of sexual abuse.

A second instructor at a private St. Johns County preschool was investigated for allegedly molesting children in his care last year, according to a lawsuit obtained by First Coast News.

This comes the same day 14 counts of lewd and lascivious molestation were filed against former Chappell Schools assistant teacher Anthony Guadalupe, who was arrested in July. He has pleaded not guilty.

Nine parents previously filed a civil lawsuit related to those allegations.

The new lawsuit, filed by the parents of just one child, alleges a different assistant teacher was investigated by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office for touching “the breasts, genitals, genital area or clothing covering them” between November and December 2021 “and on multiple dates in between.”

The suit does not say what the outcome of that investigation was and although the filing cites a police report (which First Coast News has requested), court records do not show that he was formally charged. For that reason, we are not naming him at this time.

The lawsuit also contains a bombshell accusation, saying the child’s parent watched “live video surveillance” of the classroom on June 9, 2022 and saw “Guadalupe touching two minor children in what appeared to be a lewd or lascivious manner.” The lawsuit says the parent “took several screenshots of the touching,” immediately contacted the school, and emailed the image to the school’s CEO.



The suit says, “Despite such knowledge, [the school …] failed to take any reasonable actions to protect the minor children entrusted to their care.”

Between June 9 and Guadalupe's arrest on July 18, three additional children were molested, according to the formal charging document filed by the State Attorney's Office. That document says 12 children total were molested, and two witnessed sexual abuse.

In a statement, Guadalupe's attorney Terry Shoemaker said:



We will be submitting a written plea of Not Guilty on behalf of Mr. Guadalupe. We have not received any discovery at this time. While we have requested all discovery, the clock doesn’t start ticking until formal charges are filed and this was done yesterday. Mr. Guadalupe’s Arraignment is set for November 3rd. That will be not occur due to the written plea which will be filed today. Mr. Guadalupe is doing quite well for his age and being accused of these crimes.

Guadalupe is 18 years old.

The recent lawsuit names the school’s CEO Melanie Williams and the director of the St. Johns County school campus Heather Benicia as defendants. First Coast News reached out to the school for comment and to clarify the outcome of the alleged 2021 sex abuse investigation.

The school said it would not be able to comment until tomorrow, but Williams sent a letter to parents earlier this year in response to the original lawsuit, calling the claims against the school "grossly exaggerated and false."

"This week we received a complaint from a Ponte Vedra attorney who represents a group of Longleaf parents," Williams wrote. "The complaint notes horrible allegations that go far beyond what we know to be factual....this week’s complaint said that Chappell covered up things or attempted to cover up things. This is false and offensive. Unfortunately, we have had to engage legal representation to address the gross exaggerations."