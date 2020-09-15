Second suspect in Flagler County home invasion robbery in custody

The suspect is charged with home invasion robbery with a deadly weapon and grand theft and is being held on no bond allowed.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A second suspect in a Flagler County home invasion robbery is in custody. according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said it obtained a warrant for the arrest of 21-year-old Isaiah Johnson, who is already behind bars in the Volusia County Jail.

The robbery happened on Pine Grove Drive in September 2019. Deputies said one suspect, Alexander Devonte Brown, entered his uncle's home in Palm Coast and forced him onto the ground at gunpoint. Brown then let two other masked males wearing hoods inside the home.

Deputies said all three suspects stole cash, jewelry and other items. More than $6,300 worth of items and $1,800 in cash were stolen from the home.

Brown was arrested on Sept. 19, 2019.

Deputies were eventually able to connect Johnson to the scene after detectives identified the vehicle involved in the robbery as a car rented by Johnson’s sister.

The sheriff's office said Johnson is a close associate of Brown and told detectives, while under oath, that he had never been to Palm Coast. About a year after the robbery, forensics detectives were able to determine Johnson was at the location at the time of the crime.

A warrant was issued for Johnson's arrest. At the time warrant was served, the sheriff's office said Johnson was already being held at the Volusia County Jail on charges of possession of cannabis, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest with violence.

“We are still looking for the third suspect in this crime and will not give up until all of them are behind bars where they belong," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. "This was a dangerous crime and luckily the victim was able to escape unharmed.”

Johnson is now charged with home invasion robbery with a deadly weapon and grand theft and is being held on no bond allowed.

This investigation into the third suspect remains ongoing.