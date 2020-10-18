Woman shot in domestic incident in Arlington

Police said the victim, a woman in her 30s or 40s, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The woman was shot outside the complex, according to JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A woman is expected to be OK after she was shot in a domestic-related incident in Arlington Sunday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Arco Drive at around 10:30 a.m. Police said the victim, a woman in her 30s or 40s, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The woman was shot outside the complex, according to JSO.

Police did not give any information about a suspect. There is no threat to the public, police said. Officers are speaking to the witness who called the police to gather more information.

Sunday's shooting is not related to Saturday's deadly shooting, which happened in the 1000 block of Arco Drive, according to JSO. In Saturday's shooting, JSO said officers found a man dead inside of an apartment complex.