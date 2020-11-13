Second day of bond hearing for 2 men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

Arbery was killed in February in a Brunswick, Georgia, neighborhood. Police reports said the McMichaels pursued him in their truck.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The bond hearing for two of three men charged with murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery in Glynn County in February continues Friday morning.

Greg McMichael and Travis McMichael, accused of following and shooting Arbery in Brunswick's Satilla Shores neighborhood, appeared virtually in Glynn County court Thursday morning to ask a judge for bond.

The father and son sat quietly as they watched friends and family testify on their behalf.

State prosecutors asked the judge to throw out the evidence for the bond hearing including the alleged crime by Arbery, and the judge granted that request.

After nearly seven hours of testimony from witnesses, the judge called a recess and will restart the hearing at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Attorneys for Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, filed the motions for the hearing in August. Travis McMichael’s attorneys argued he is not a threat to the public nor is he a flight risk. Gregory McMichael’s attorneys also asked for an evidentiary hearing. Other motions filed by their attorneys at the time asked for the malice murder and criminal attempt to commit a felony charge to be dropped.

Arbery was killed in February in a Brunswick, Georgia, neighborhood, Satilla Shores. Police reports said the McMichaels pursued him in their truck and confronted Arbery while he was running in the neighborhood.

According to the police report, Gregory McMichael said he and his son thought Arbery was a burglar and that Arbery attacked Travis McMichael before Travis McMichael shot Arbery.

The McMichaels and the third man, William Roddie Bryan, who recorded video of the killing, pleaded not guilty to the nine charges against each of them, including malice murder, in July.