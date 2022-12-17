Family searches for answers after loved one found dead in Jacksonville apartment

Sylvester Jenkins was found dead Aug. 6, 2022, right before his birthday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of a Jacksonville man found dead in his apartment back in August went door to door Saturday morning searching for answers and asking neighbors to break the code of silence.

Sylvester Jenkins, 28, was found dead Aug. 6, right before his birthday. His family says they called police worried about Jenkins after not hearing from him.

Police arrived to this home on West 22nd street and found the door unlocked, blood on the floor and Jenkins dead in the bedroom. The case is still open, and the family says they haven’t heard any updates on the investigation.

They along with MAD DADS knocking on doors in the neighborhood where he was found hoping for answers.

“I know it was senseless whoever did this betrayed him, they went into his house, they trusted him and… Someone knows, and whoever knows we have an 8 thousand dollar reward, there’s an 8,000 reward for whoever did this," said Kanekia Hughes, a family member.