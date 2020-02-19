A search warrant served by the Jacksonville Beach Police Department on Wednesday has led to the recovery of stolen trailers, motorcycles and much more.

Police responded to the area of Townsend Boulevard around 9:15 a.m. in reference to a tip they received of a suspicious truck. The truck reportedly matched the one seen in surveillance footage of a robbery in Jacksonville Beach.

Members of the Special Investigations Unit and General Investigations Unit surveilled the suspects for the last 24 hours, which led to a search warrant.

Police are still on scene collecting evidence, but they tell First Coast News that so far they have located two stolen trailers, two motorcycles and many tools.

One of the trailers found belonged to Donald Lucas and Jennifer Lambardia, whose trailer was stolen Sunday afternoon.

There is no word on the identity of the suspect/s involved.

Earlier this week, First Coast News told you about Lucas, a Jacksonville Beach man who pled for help after his trailer that held his painting equipment was stolen.

"Oh, it's a total loss," Lucas said. "I don't even have a single paintbrush left. I can't even go to work."

The trailer was parked in front of Lucas' house Sunday. He was inside when he said two men drove around the block a couple of times before hitching the trailer to their truck and taking off at 3:30 p.m.

The trailer and everything inside was valued at about $13,000.