JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are asking for your help finding a man accused of burglarizing a home in Moncrief in January.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the man pictured below illegally entered a victim's home and stole several items.

Police were called to the home in the area of the 1800 block of West 27th Street on Jan. 8. They need your help identifying the suspect.

If you have information, you're asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. You can also email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous and receive a reward up to $3,000.