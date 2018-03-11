The gunman who shot and killed two people and wounded at least five others before killing himself Friday had a history of arrests for grabbing women, according to Leon County court records.

READ MORE: Names of two killed at Tallahassee yoga studio, identity of shooter released

Scott Paul Beierle, 40, was arrested in 2012 on a charge of misdemeanor battery after allegedly grabbing the buttocks of two women on the campus of Florida State University, according to Leon County court records. He was arrested again in 2016 on a battery charge after allegedly slapping and grabbing another women’s rear end by the swimming pool at the West Tennessee Street apartment complex where he lived.

The State Attorney’s Office filed information in both cases. However, prosecutors eventually dropped the charges.

FSU police were called to the Suwannee Room, a popular campus dining hall, on Dec. 7, 2012, after getting a report of a man inappropriately touching female patrons. Both women gave statements to police and said they wished to pursue charges.

“Victim #1 stated she was at the soda fountain when she felt someone grab her buttocks,” the police report says. “She thought it may have been her boyfriend at first, and (when) she turned around she identified the male as Beierle.

"Victim #2 stated she saw Beierle grab victim #2 and wanted to make sure she saw what she saw. Victim #2 stated the same person has (grabbed) her on the buttocks on three separate occasions over the last month.”

Read more from our news partners.

© Tallahassee Democrat