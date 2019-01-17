The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and a SWAT team responded to an Arlington residence Thursday morning and have since cleared the scene as of 3:30 p.m.

The incident happened on Red Oak Drive and Merill Road. Not many details have been released but First Coast News spotted a SWAT team surrounding a home while a dozen other residences were roped off.

During the incident, First Coast News saw what appeared to be tear gas placed inside the home by SWAT.

Local Duval County Schools were aware of the situation by JSO and held students at nearby schools until parents were able to pick them up or until the situation was resolved.

A witness sent First Coast News this photo of the scene.

FCN

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.