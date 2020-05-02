CONROE, Texas — A Conroe family says someone claiming to be a lieutenant with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is making calls and threatening arrests over a missed jury duty summons.

However, the caller isn’t asking for money.

Janifer Karis is one person who was targeted. The longtime Conroe resident said she’s no stranger to phone scams and usually just hangs up. However, the call she received over the weekend was convincing.

“This was different,” Karis said. “This one really sounded real.”

Karis said on Sunday a man called from a local number claiming to be a lieutenant at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. According to Karis, he even provided his badge number. Karis said he knew her full name, address and her birthday.

“So, you figure, OK this is legitimate,” Karis said. “Then he proceeded to tell me that I hadn’t shown up for jury duty...so we have some warrants out for your arrest.”

Karis explained she never got a summons for jury duty and asked if they were looking to collect money for a fine. The caller told her they didn’t want money but said she would have to go to the sheriff’s office in person to sort it all out. At the same time, her husband, Sonny, made his own call to the department and was told it was a scam.

“They said, 'We will not call you if you missed a jury duty,'” Sonny Karis said.

In a statement, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said, “Anyone who receives this type of call is encouraged to ignore them as the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will not call to advise you of your fine or infraction nor have you make restitution in this manner. All fines are administered and paid through the appropriate court.”

Montgomery County District Clerk Melisa Miller explained that if someone does miss jury duty, a judge could issue a bench warrant, inflict a $100 fine and order you to up to three days in jail. However, Miller said a person would be notified through the mail.

Janifer Karis doesn’t know for sure what this scammer wanted but one of her neighbors says she received the same phone call. Janifer Karis’ neighbors believe the scammer may have been targeting her home.

“They wanted you out of the house. They wanted to rob your house. Yikes! It gives me chills to think," she said.

The sheriff’s office offers this advice for anyone who thinks someone is attempting to scam them.

“Never share any personal information. A lot of the scammers are using sophisticated technology to mask or hide who they are and where they are calling from. Disconnect immediately and they will move on. If you have questions or concerns regarding telephone calls placed to you on behalf of any government agency soliciting money, in any form, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Officer non-emergency line, (936) 760-5800.”

