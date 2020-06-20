The stabbing victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — A 12-year-old was rushed to a hospital Friday night after being stabbed by his younger brother, police say.

Officers were called out to the 8600 block of Cape Valley Drive around 10 p.m. Friday for a stabbing.

At the scene, officers found a 12-year-old with two stab wounds to the back and several lacerations to his left forearm.

An official with SAPD said that the 12-year-old and his 9-year-old brother were fighting over a blanket with the 9-year-old picked up a large kitchen knife and attacked the 12-year-old.

The 12-year-old was rushed to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries; he was in critical condition.